Marilyn (Peterson) DeWolf quietly went home to God on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from her home, with Tom, her loving husband of 69 years by her side. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 5- 6:30 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin directly at St. Mary Church, Newington at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn's name may be made to a . For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
