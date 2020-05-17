Marilyn (Mulpeter) Fusco, 86, of Wethersfield died on May 14, 2020 at Jefferson House in Newington. Born in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late James J. Mulpeter and Adeline (Weeks) Mulpeter. She leaves her devoted husband of 59 years, Joseph D. Fusco. Joe and Marilyn shared their lives together in Newington and Wethersfield, where they raised their two loving daughters Deb and Kim. She was always selfless, putting the care and interest of those around her before her own. She met her husband Joe at the Teachers College of Connecticut (now CCSU) where she earned both her bachelor's degree and master's degree. She taught in Bristol, Newington and Hartford. She was an avid reader, often reading an entire book in one sitting. She loved her family, students, all children, spring flowers, birds, family trips and meeting new people – always inquiring about their interests and their families. Besides her husband, Marilyn is survived by her daughters Deborah Janeczek and her husband Stephen of Georgia, VT, and Kim Kaminski and her husband Francis of Wethersfield, her sister Carol Wright and her husband William of Southbury, her grandchildren Joseph Kaminski, Benjamin Kaminski, Kenneth Kaminski and Nathan Janeczek, and her nephew Jason Wright. The family is grateful to the staff at Jefferson House for their loving care to Marilyn and our family over these last years. Burial will be private at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington holds the privilege of serving her family. . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jefferson House, 1 John H Stewart Dr, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.