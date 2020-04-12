|
|
Marilyn Hannon Lewis, 87, formerly of West Hartford, died peacefully surrounded by her daughter, in person, and the entire rest of her family via "Zoom" on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Jefferson House, Newington, CT. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Frederick "Ric" Lewis. She was born in Greenwich, NY, on October 25, 1932. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1950. She worked in the West Hartford School System serving children "the most delicious school lunch program they ever tasted." That is why she could never cook a meal for less than 25. Marilyn retired from Imprint Newspapers after working 25 years as an Executive Assistant. She loved camping and spending summers at Hollytree Campground in Rhode Island for over 45 years. She and Ric celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary one year ago on Halloween. She cherished her "Knitters" club, many friendships that date back to grammar school from Our Lady of Sorrows, Hartford, CT. She treasured their weekly gatherings for more than 60 years. She moved to Cedar Mountain Commons Assisted Living last summer and developed a new kind of club with the most amazing new friends. They loved playing "Rummikub", Bingo and other card games that gave her a new lease on life; after meeting these new friends, she told us she wanted to live until age 95. Marilyn loved her family with all of her heart and also loved her iPad. A few days before she passed, she was still taking screen shots of her family on FaceTime, when they least expected it. She was super-enthusiastic, big-hearted, stubborn as the day is long, and the most loyal friend, wife, and loving mother you could ever imagine. She taught all of us patience, tolerance, being positive and most of all, Love! She leaves 3 sons and 3 daughters, Daniel Lewis and his wife Josie of Newington; Stephen Lewis and his wife Kimberlie of Richland, MI; Catherine Bordonaro and her husband Sebastiano of Newington; Paul Lewis and his wife Bunny of Windsor; Jane Donnelly and her husband Michael of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Ricker and her husband Gary of Southington. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jennifer and Adam Mastrocola, Stephen and Ashley Bordonaro, Michael Lewis, Michelle and Shayne Muñoz, Elizabeth and Timothy Reinke, Kimberly Ricker, Daniel Lewis, Shane Donnelly, Nicole Ricker, Catie Lewis, Allison Donnelly, Brendan Donnelly, Colin Donnelly, and Abbie Lewis; and five great grandchildren, whom she adored and who affectionately referred to her as "Nana," Emma Mastrocola, Sofia Muñoz, Mateo Muñoz, Luke Mastrocola and Olivia Bordonaro. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sarah LaMothe and her husband Paul of FL, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Anne Malley Hannon, and sisters Dorothy H. Degnan and Jean H. Healy. Our family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers at Jefferson House and Cedar Mountain Commons. Due to the current Coronavirus concerns, a celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting her family. To share a memory with Marilyn's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020