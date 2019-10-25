Home

Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
(860) 388-4106
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
1224 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
185 Church Street
Amston, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Marilyn Horton Obituary
Marilyn Jean (Martinelli) Horton, wife of James Horton, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2019. Marilyn embraced life and welcomed everyone. Her life with Jim was a constant adventure, including travels to Europe and throughout the United States. She was most proud of her roles as loving wife and mother, and devoted Nonna to her grandchildren. She was an inspiration to her two sisters and loyal friend to all who knew her. She had an undeniable spirit. As an educator and community leader she touched many lives. As a proud graduate of St. Joseph College (Class of '68), Marilyn devoted her life to education. Marilyn served as principal at East Hampton High School and as an assistant principal at Enfield High School and Coginchaug Regional High School. She taught world languages in grades K-12 in Madison and Marlborough. In addition, she was President of the Connecticut Council of Language Teachers. As a community leader, she was an elected member of the Madison Board of Education, President of Giants Neck Beach Association Board of Governors and AHM Youth Services. Born in Waterbury, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Mary (Palo) Martinelli. In addition to her soulmate Jim, those who cherish her memory include her daughter Helen Horton and husband Pat Petrone, grandchildren Arianna and Dillon, sisters Barbara Houle and Rita DiMaria, many nieces and nephews, and other family members. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 28th at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church Street, Amston, CT. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at St. Peter's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, Oct. 27th from 3 to 6 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marilyn's memory to a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
