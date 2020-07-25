Tami, Linda,/Family: My words can't express the sadness your hearts must be feeling at this time. I truly am sorry, for the loss of your Mother. She was the kindest,sweetest, woman I had the honor of knowing. Her friendship to my Mom and Dad was always something I admired. She was always a BRIGHT LIGHT in my life. She always had nothing but kind words to say about everyone..seeing the good in all. I will miss you Marilyn..(no worries ,my Mom will be ok...I will make sure of it). RIP my dear friend....say "Hi" to my Dad for me! Im sure hes glad to see you. xo

Lisa Deschaine Dion