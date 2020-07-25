1/1
Marilyn Jackins
1937 - 2020
Marilyn (Bernier) Jackins, 83, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Richard A. Jackins passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born February 15, 1937 in Houlton, ME daughter of the late Dennis and Baselice (Caron) Bernier. She lived in Houlton, ME before moving to Suffield 60 years ago. Marilyn and Dick spent countless hours refinishing furniture. It was well loved in their home, shared with their children as they started out and now their grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed making candy at Christmas. Shortly after Thanksgiving her neighbors and friends could look forward to these delicious treats and a loaf of her famous cinnamon bread. She often hosted the neighborhood walking club, always having a fresh pot of coffee. This earned her home the nickname "Marilyn's Coffee Shop". Marilyn was a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Tami Bergeron and her husband Don of Naples, FL, Linda Breen and her husband Joe of Suffield; three granddaughters, Sarah Bergeron and Mike Roy, Katelyn Bennett and her husband Keith, Elizabeth Breen and her husband Zach Nicol; four great grandchildren, Grayson, Dane, and Reese Bennett, Sawyer Breen-Nicol. Marilynn was predeceased by her three siblings. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Suffield Ambulance Association, PO Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home have care of the arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 25, 2020.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East St N
Suffield, CT 06078
8606687324
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Tami, Linda,/Family: My words can't express the sadness your hearts must be feeling at this time. I truly am sorry, for the loss of your Mother. She was the kindest,sweetest, woman I had the honor of knowing. Her friendship to my Mom and Dad was always something I admired. She was always a BRIGHT LIGHT in my life. She always had nothing but kind words to say about everyone..seeing the good in all. I will miss you Marilyn..(no worries ,my Mom will be ok...I will make sure of it). RIP my dear friend....say "Hi" to my Dad for me! Im sure hes glad to see you. xo
Lisa Deschaine Dion
July 25, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
