Marilyn Jane Stajos Turick, 89, wife of the late William Stajos and the late John Turick, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 of natural causes at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. She was born on February 24, 1931 in Scranton, PA, daughter of Edwin and Violet Felth, and had lived in Hartford, East Hartford, Winsted and Colchester, for many years. Marilyn loved to travel, visiting many destinations including cruises to Greece, Italy, Sweden, Russia, the Caribbean, and Tahiti. She spent over 50 happy summers with her family and friends at Lake Hayward in Colchester. She is survived by her children, Donna Charbonneau (Raymond) of South Carolina and New Hampshire, William Stajos (Melissa) of Barkhamsted, Lynn Grey (Kenneth) of Arkansas and step-son, John Turick (Janice) of Lebanon; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husbands, she was predeceased by granddaughter, Nicole Grey and step-daughter, Elaine Pound. A graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford will be held at a later date. Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Marilyn's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.