Marilyn Janet (Hultman) Glenn, 88, of Avon, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at River Ridge of Avon, Connecticut. Born April 15, 1932 in Forestville, Connecticut and raised there, she was the daughter of Zenobia Hultman (Szymanski) and Clifford M. Hultman. She was predeceased by husband Albert "Al" M. Glenn and daughter Gayle G. Koffi. She is survived by her daughter Dayna G. Kennedy (Brian), and her three sons, Scott M. Glenn (Andrea), Kevin D. Glenn (Kira), Brian P. Glenn, and nine grandchildren, Joshua, Darcy, Carey, Kenneth, Colton, Brian Jr., Brianna, Scott and Ally. She also leaves her sister Nancy M. Miller (Bob), son-in-law Bruno Koffi, nephews Ross and Doug (Jill; Alexandra, Nathaniel, Isabella), and niece Barbara (Phil; Elliott, Hannah), as well as several nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins. A pet lover, she joins dogs Pal, Sammy, Sugar, Tonya, Nicki, Milo, Bailey, Mystic, and cat Mootsie. On May 8, 1954, Marilyn married her cherished husband Al, who she referred to as "my hero, a great supporter of our family, and the one who builds bridges." They settled in Avon with their five children in "the big house" designed and built by Al. There were many family get-togethers with Nancy, Ross and Doug; Sophie, Anna and Michael; Barbara and Phil; Ray and Theresa; the Warrens; and Bruce, who played his guitar and sang Marilyn's favorite Neil Diamond songs. Later in life, Marilyn obtained a Bachelor's degree in General Studies, and a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Connecticut. She was a teletypist at General Motors, a health aide at Towpath School, and a manuscript typist for three medical books. She diligently worked into her seventies, proudly holding administrative positions at UConn Health Center in the Departments of Community Health, Epidemiology, Nutrition, Volunteers, Pastoral Services, and Risk Management, where her co-workers became lifelong friends. She was an active volunteer throughout her life. When her children were young, she was a room mother, a PTO member, a school newsletter editor, a library assistant, and a cub scout den co-leader. She also found time to serve as a certified EMT, a notary public, a church housekeeper, a religious instruction teacher, and an Eucharistic minister at John Dempsey Hospital. Marilyn treasured vacations with her family to Cape Cod and Maine, and especially at their summer cottage, "Cloud Walk," in Massachusetts. She spent many days on the porch, taking in the beauty of the lake, reading newspapers, and clipping coupons. She enjoyed taking cruises with husband Al; visiting friend Carrie in Hawaii; seeing brother-in-law Eddie in Florida; touring the Supreme Court in DC; traveling to Rome, Florence, the Vatican City and England with sister Nancy; exploring Nova Scotia, Paris, Vienna and Venice with friends Judy and Joan; attending the Hartford Stage and New York City plays with daughter Gayle; and going to Bushnell Musicals and Travel Series with friend Helen Hoskins. Marilyn loved playing her piano, cooking Russian and Polish dishes, gardening, and going to art museums, antique fairs, and Neil Diamond concerts. A passionate collector, she had countless books, dolls, nut crackers, country chickens, and ceramic pigs. Marilyn will be remembered for her quick wit and saying it like it is. A best friend and great listener, she positively affected so many people in her lifetime. When in her presence, you could feel her warmth and compassion. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family extends its sincere appreciation to the staff at River Ridge of Avon for their loving care and compassionate support. They were a second family to Marilyn over the past five years. A special thank you to Munchie, the cat in memory care, who brought Marilyn companionship and amusement. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date, when everyone can gather safely. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marilyn to the One Company Fund, River Ridge of Avon, 101 Bickford Ext, Avon, CT 06001. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.