Marilyn Kay Parrott Fisher was born April 28, 1938 at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, VT, to Rae Vernon Parrott and Marion Reid Jones Parrott. Upon graduating from Burlington High School, Marilyn attended the University of Vermont, then ventured to Boston and graduated from the Chamberlain School of Retailing. After 4 years of courtship, she married Karl S. Fisher on June 29, 1963 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne, VT. They enjoyed a loving marriage for 55 years and together they raised 3 children in Simsbury, Connecticut. Marilyn was happiest when surrounded by family and dear friends – they were the center of her world. She was kind and gentle with a level disposition and always led with a twinkle in her eyes and rosy smile, even for the small perks in life. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Karl S. Fisher; 3 children, Mark Fisher (partner Maria de Lourdes Ortiz), Laura McCormick (husband Tom), and Heather Duncan (husband Dave); 5 grandchildren (Riley, Brooke, Ryan, Aislynn, and Seth); a wonderful group of Prior and Blow nieces and nephews; and tight groups of friends from her extended times in Vermont, Connecticut, and Florida. Marilyn is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Prior, and parents, Rae and Marion Parrott.Marilyn's wake is at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., in Granby, CT on Tuesday, April 2nd, from 4pm to 7pm. Her funeral service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 18th at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne, VT; with burial at Lake View Cemetery in Burlington, VT. Please refer to Marilyn's page at www.carmonfuneralhome.com for wake and service details/updates.