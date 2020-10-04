On Sept 29, 2020, Marilyn Louise Moser Barstow died at her home in East Village Place, East Longmeadow, MA. Marilyn left this world to be reunited with Arthur W. Barstow, her husband and best friend of 72 years. Marilyn died peacefully under the wonderful and compassionate care of East Village Place staff who attended to her the last 4 years and the comfort care provided by the Baystate Hospice team over the last months of her life. Marilyn was a strong woman with talent and grit, acquired while growing up with three brothers. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on June 4, 1927, graduated from Amherst High school in 1945, and from the University of Massachusetts in 1949. After meeting in the asparagus fields of Hadley, Massachusetts, Marilyn and Arthur were married on June 12, 1948 after Arthur's return from the Army Air Corp, after WWII. Marilyn was a calm and compassionate force with a bottomless supply of empathy. She had a kind, encouraging word, and a smile for everyone. She involved her family in hosting Fresh Air Fund kids from New York City during the summer, delivering Meals-on-Wheels, and singing Christmas carols for neighbors and townspeople in need. She was a substitute teacher for many years, the local chairwoman of the Salvation Army, and then an Assistant Town Clerk of East Granby, CT from 1972-1990. The town of East Granby recognized Marilyn's many community contributions by naming her the Citizen of the Year in 1974. Marilyn taught Sunday school and was an active member of the East Granby Congregational Church where she served on many committees. She was a Cub Scout den mother, and she taught her family to love camping and hiking, a passion she had learned as a child from her parents and shared with a large extended family. She was often ready for a toboggan ride or to swing like Tarzan & Jane on a grapevine in the woods behind the Newgate Road home. And she was always at her children's high school soccer games, plays, and concerts. Most of all Marilyn loved music. She was an accomplished piano player, and often played the organ for song services at the community hall on Bakers island where the family has a summer cottage. Marilyn sang in the choir at the East Granby Congregational Church and she was the founder of the church's Hand Bell Choir. In her last days, she participated enthusiastically in group songs and, at the very end she found joy as the hospice Chaplain sang a family hymn How Great Thou Art. Marilyn is survived by her 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren: o Luther & Janine (DesJardin) Barstow, Southwick, MA. (Grandchildren: Ian, Sean & Laurette (Kitchen), Sarah & Tyler Mann. Great grandchildren: Felicity, Blake, Logan and Lexi) o Alan Barstow & Jennifer Clarke, Philadelphia, PA (Grandchildren: John & Alexandra (Videlock) Barstow, Mariah (Barstow) & Christopher Piazza. Great grandchild: Carter) o Larry & Maura (McCallen) Barstow, Littleton, MA (Grandchildren: Erin Barstow & Colin Woodrow, Samuel & Molly (Gustafson), Thomas) o Patricia (Barstow) & Dino Castelli, Windsor, CT o And many Barstow and Moser nieces and nephews and their families We have no details to share at this time, but we hope to host a memorial service for both Marilyn & Arthur Barstow, on June 12, 2021 the date of their 73rd anniversary. Marilyn & Arthur will be interred in the Hockanum Cemetery in Hadley, MA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the East Granby Congregational Church, PO Box 390, East Granby, CT 06026, or to the Bakers Island Memorial Fund (please contact a family member for details).



