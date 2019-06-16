Lennehan Marilyn Thibodeau David Skinner [email protected] Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen FH Marilyn (Thibodeau) Lennehan, 75, of Newington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 12, 2019. Marilyn, daughter of the late Albert and Emily Thibodeau was born on May 14, 1944 in Eagle Lake, Maine. She retired from the State of Connecticut, Department of Emergency Management. She is predeceased by her husband, James Chute, and brothers, Phillip and Richard Thibodeau. Marilyn is survived by her sister Jacqueline (Joyce) and her husband Charles (Bob) Michaud of South Carolina, and three children William Lennehan and wife Michelle of Berlin, Kimberly Longo and husband Richard of Wethersfield, Tracy Cooney and husband Kyle of Berlin. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; B.J., Chelsea, Haley, Emily, Brianna, Jenna, and Aiden. In addition, she leaves behind a lifelong best friend/sister in-law, Carol (Bunny) Thibodeau. Marilyn was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, (June 19), 11:30 am at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Tuesday, (June 18), from 5 to 7 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for all donations to be made to the Carole and Ray Neag Oncology Inpatient Unit in memory of Marilyn Lennehan. All checks should be made payable to UConn Health c/o Neag Oncology IP Unit and sent to: Wanita Thorpe c/o Carole and Ray Neag Cancer Center, 263 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06030-1834. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com NEWINGTON Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary