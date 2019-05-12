Services Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville , CT 06085 (860) 673-2601 Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Ostreicher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Lucille Ostreicher

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marilyn Lucille Ostreicher daughter of Leslie and Ruth Schwarz, died May 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Eugene Ostreicher. She is survived by her children, son Kurt Ostreicher of Pittsfield, MA; daughter Jennifer Hodgson of Camden, ME, her husband Paul and their children Ben and Kate; daughter Alyse Ostreicher of Asheville, NC; her husband Emo and their son Noah; daughter Sarah Yount of Hillsboro, OR and her husband Ron. She is also survived by siblings Judy Lytle and Alan Schwarz of South Carolina; brother-in-law Robert Ostreicher of Arizona and a host of extended family and long-time dedicated friends.Marilyn was born in Bridgeport Connecticut on March 6, 1936. While in high school, she met her husband Gene. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Farmington where they raised their four children and were immersed in the community of First Church of Christ. Marilyn volunteered for many years at the church and for a time was the director of Christian education. Within the church, she helped start a multi-faith cross-cultural summer camp called Camp Discovery, which ran for over 17-years and where she met one of her dearest friends. With the same passion and with long-standing town ties to Sierra Leone, Marilyn spent 19-years as part of a ministry team that helped build and support the Hope Day School in Freeport, Sierra Leone. Much to Gene's chagrin, this included making two mission trips to the country.This theme of supporting children initiatives continued throughout her life. She worked for 20-years as an occupational therapist throughout the western Connecticut region, served as a 35-year volunteer at Newington Children's Hospital, supported her students in Special Olympics; made quilts for the Hole in the Wall Camp; and loved spending time with her three grandchildren. She always had a quilt, a toy, lots of legos or a fun experience to share.Marilyn and Gene spent many years traveling and formed deep friendships with families abroad. Their home away from home in the States, however, was Maine and their deep fondness for Mount Desert Island drew them to spend part of their year in Bernard, ME sharing their home with family and friends. It was common to have people visiting all summer, talking at the picnic table, spending time on the island beaches and canoeing and kayaking on the open ocean and lakes.Marilyn was a prolific quilter and always had a project in the making. Often this meant Gene toting around sewing machines or spending late at night with friends working on a quilt. She freely gave away her quilts and took great pleasure in sharing her craft with others.Marilyn was blessed to have a strong group of life-long friends that weaved throughout her life. Her oldest friend she met when she was three, others through church and charity work. All involved 'adventures' and much laughter. There were bus trips to Washington DC, hiking with her girlfriends in the White Mountains, the Fabulous Five luncheons, and Yankee Swaps each Christmas with family and friends vying for that truly awful present! She was blessed to have each of you in her life.Marilyn will be remembered as a selfless and giving person who was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. We wish to thank everyone that generously supported her and her family in this final phase of her life. She is sending each of you a great smile.Calling hours will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. The community is invited to celebrate Marilyn's life with a service and reception Friday, May 17, 2019, 1 pm at the Meetinghouse of the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 75 Main Street, Farmington. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marilyn in support of the Hope Day School may be sent to First Church Farmington 1652, 75 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries