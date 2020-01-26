Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Marilyn M. Hesse Obituary
Marilyn M. Hesse, 85, of Windsor, wife of the late Joseph P. Hesse, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Meadville, PA to the late Maurice and Evelyn (Moody) Mills, she has been a Windsor resident since 1961. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Allegheny College and a Master's degree from Trinity College. She worked as an energy policy analyst and grants manager with the State of Connecticut for 20 years. Marilyn was very involved in her community, serving in leadership roles on the Windsor Board of Education, the League of Women Voters, and the Palette and Brush Club. In retirement she especially enjoyed traveling abroad, painting, music, gardening, genealogy and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Loomer and her husband Leroy of Windsor, Jennifer Trinks and her husband Philip of Enfield; her sons, Joseph H. Hesse and his wife Aimee Giles of Dennis, MA, and William Hesse of Aarhus, Denmark; her sister Maureen Erb of Dennis, MA; and her grandchildren, Holly and Alex Loomer, Bonnie Trinks and Nell Hesse-Giles. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, February 1 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. For online condolences visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
