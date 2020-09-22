1/1
Marilyn M. RUDMAN
RUDMAN   Marilyn M. Rudman, 87, wife of the late Harold Rudman, passed away peacefully in her home on September 21, 2020.  Marilyn was born and raised in Middletown, CT, and was a Rocky Hill resident for over 60 years. She and Harold were active in many town organizations including the Lions Club and Elks Club. They also enjoyed traveling. She was an avid fan of lunchtime bingo at the Rocky Hill Senior Center, Friday night Happy Hour with friends at Chuck's Restaurant, and hosting Saturday night poker games rain or shine. She was predeceased by her brother, Alan Mitchell of Groton. Marilyn leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Thomas McGuire of Enfield and sons Thomas III and Tyler; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Melina Rudman of Rocky Hill; three loved grandchildren, David, Megan, and Elizabeth, and two loved great-grandchildren, Cora and Charlie. Funeral services will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
September 21, 2020
Dear Ed, my condolences to you and your sister.
Sincerely Daniel and Debra Phelan Wethersfield
Daniel
Friend
September 21, 2020
