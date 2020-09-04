Marilyn Madge White, 86, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 27, 1934, in Everett, Massachusetts, to Helena Prince and Leo Joseph Canfield. She grew up with her younger sister Gwendolyn Joan (Canfield) Thyne, her lifelong best friend. Early in her life, Marilyn worked as a telephone operator at the New England Phone Company, then graduated high school and went on to take college courses and attend a modeling academy. She met her husband, William Barry White, bought their dream home in Somerville, Massachusetts and raised three daughters, Kimberly, Kara and Kelly. Marilyn was a quiet and reserved woman who relished being a homemaker, so it surprised her family one day when she became president of the PTA! When her children were grown, she enjoyed working at Merchant's Cooperative Bank as a receptionist and bookkeeper. William preceded Marilyn in death on July 10, 1992. After his passing, Marilyn moved to Medfield, Massachusetts, where she enjoyed being near family and traveling abroad with her sister and friends. Marilyn was a woman of deep faith. "Let Go and Let God" was her favorite saying and her favorite songs were "Be Not Afraid" and "Let there be Peace on Earth". She loved time at the beach and would say, "When you are unsure, be still and let the sand run through your hands because it is full of wisdom." Like her favorite clothing line Lilly Pulitzer, Marilyn was bright, beautiful, fun and full of grace. Her radiance was only matched by her candor and quick wit. Marilyn was known for her amazing blueberry buckle, beautiful holiday decorating, her love of coffee, a long walk and an afternoon spent with a book and her signature bright pink lipstick smile. Marilyn was happiest when gathering as many friends and family as possible on the screened porch in Ocean Park, Maine her special place. Above all else, what Marilyn treasured most was her family. She is survived by her three daughters: Kimberly Bletzer of Simbury, CT, Kara and Levon Akoghlanian of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Kelly and Matt Conway of West Hartford, CT. Marilyn's grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the light of her life: Ashley Bletzer and fiance?e Marty Hay, Alyson and Abigail Bletzer, Kaitlyn and Christopher Deshaies (and their children Gavin and Kensley), Daniel Akoghlanian and fiance?e Jessica Russell, Courtney Akoghlanian and Patrick, Molly and Erin Conway. A private service will be held in Newton, Massachusetts. Marilyn's family invites you to honor her by passing on a random act of kindness in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's name are welcome to help support Alzheimer's Foundation of America on their quest to find a cure for this terrible disease.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store