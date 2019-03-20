Marilyn (Turke) Milliken, of Old Saybrook and formerly of Simsbury, beloved wife of the late Richard Thrall Milliken, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late William and Lydia (Sturzenacker) Turke. Marilyn was raised in West Hartford, graduated from Hall High School and completed her undergraduate and later master's degree at the University of Hartford while raising 3 small children in Simsbury. Marilyn was employed in the field of counseling for many years; she retired as the Director of Social Work at Brightview in Avon. She was extremely active in her retirement years volunteering, counseling and traveling around the world. Marilyn's passions were running, reading, gardening and sharing many memorable moments with family and friends. She considered herself a consummate student and lived a remarkable life on her terms with a sparkle in her eye, a quick wit and much love in her heart. Marilyn is survived by her three daughters; Meredith T. Milliken and her wife Andrea Goldman of Weston, Shannon M. Pappert and her husband Rich of Guilford and Randa M. Bobroff and her husband Alec of Norfolk, Mass., her three grandchildren; Kara Thrall Bobroff of Norfolk, Timothy Richard Bobroff of Norfolk and Pierce Richard Pappert of Guilford. A Memorial Service be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00PM at First Church of Christ Simsbury, 689 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the caring staff at Bayview Healthcare (Resident Council), 301 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT 06385 or the Westbrook Public Library, 61 Goodspeed Dr, Westbrook, CT 06498. For condolences and directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary