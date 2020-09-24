Marilyn N. Allyn, 85, of Bolton, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020. Marilyn was born in Laconia NH, the daughter of the late Desmond and Mary (Clark) Nugent. She attended Plymouth State University and after graduating moved to Connecticut to teach elementary school, spending most of her 40+ teaching years at Somers Elementary School in Somers, CT. She was married to the late Mark W. Allyn for 48 years and is survived by her three children, Mary Allyn of Colorado, Marcy Rivers of North Carolina, Mark Allyn and his wife Jennifer of Bolton, and four grandchildren, Sam Rivers, Katherine Rivers, Pheobe Allyn, and Zoe Allyn. Marilyn loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid reader who always loved learning new things. She enjoyed family vacations to the North Country; including her home in North Stratford NH, Maidstone Lake in Vermont and Ogunquit Maine. Marilyn enjoyed being a teacher and recently volunteered as a reading tutor for elementary school students. She enjoyed her exercise classes and having lunch with her dear friends. Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Vernon, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Marilyn was a passionate dog lover so In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue or ASPCA. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
