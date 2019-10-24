Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
South Church
90 Main Street
New Britain, CT
Marilyn (Wojack) Winkler, 88, of Eastford, widow of Carl W. Winkler, Jr. passed away Tuesday (October 22nd) in Putnam. Born in New Britain, she lived in Eastford since 1995. Marilyn was a graduate of New Britain High School in 1949, and after raising her family worked in food service at the high school. She was a member of South Church and sang in the church choir. She was formally active at the Vance School PTO and was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan. Surviving are 2 sons, Carl Winkler and his wife Kathy, and James Winkler and his wife Susan, all of Eastford; 4 daughters, Leslie Virelli and her husband Bob of Sebastian FL; Lynn Wuthrich and her husband John of Tolland; Sandra Winkler and her partner Ruben Roberts of Stafford Springs; Wendy Steiner and her husband Brian of Amston; a brother, Theodore "Ted" Wojack of Haddam; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Carl, she was predeceased, by a sister, Phyllis Dahlstrom. Funeral services are Saturday 1PM at South Church, 90 Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Calling Hours are Friday 5 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
