St Mary's Church of Visitation
54 Grove St
Clinton, CT 06413
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Church of the Visitation
54 Grove Street
Clinton, CT
Mario E.G. Ierardi


1934 - 2019
Mario Enrico Guido "Guy" Ierardi, 85, of East Haven, CT and Provincetown, MA passed away on June 9th, 2019 in Cary, NC. He was born in West Haven, CT on May 18th, 1934, the son of the late Pasquale and Anna (Yulo) Ierardi. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Theresa Greco Ierardi of Cary, NC. He lived in several CT towns including East Haven, Vernon, South Windsor, Glastonbury, and East Hampton, prior to moving to MA, MD, and NC. Mario graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and was a licensed Pharmacist for over 40 years. He was also a real estate broker, licensed in MA and CT where he put his keen business sense to use. Mario was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, put everyone at ease and loved to entertain with his wife. He was proud of his Italian heritage. Mario had a great love of Provincetown on Cape Cod where he enjoyed his summer home vacationing with family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother, Biagio "Blacy" Vincent Ierardi. He is survived by four children, Mario from Oxford, MD, Gemma Smalley (David) from Cary, NC, Dante from Barre, MA, and Dana from Glastonbury, CT, also four granddaughters, Katrina Ierardi, Anna Deslauriers, Natalie and Nina Smalley, and three great grandchildren, Ethan, Madison and Logan Deslauriers, many nieces and nephews and relatives in Italy. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove Street, Clinton, CT on August 8th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
