Marion Ann (McMaster) Sambor, 79, of Avon, beloved wife of Richard A. Sambor, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born June 14, 1941 in Hartford, daughter of the late Harold R. and Marie (La Peter) McMaster and had lived in Avon for over 45 years. Mrs. Sambor was a Social Worker for Nursing Care Center of Bristol for many years. She was a member of the Church of Saint Ann in Avon. Marion enjoyed walks on the beach in Cape Cod and Daytona Beach, traveling, including trips to Las Vegas to meet her California Friends, cooking, gardening and yard work and taking care of her animal friends. In addition to her loving husband of 38 years, she is survived by her three children, Louri Antinerella of Wethersfield, Kevin Kelly of Farmington and Julie Kelly of Coventry; her grandchildren, Clinton Anderson of Coventry, Chandler Anderson of East Hartford, Meaghan Kelly of Greenwich, and Hannah Kelly and Shea Kelly, both of Canton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Dominic, Michael, Helen and Sylvia. Due to COVID 19, there will be no services at this time. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Avon. A celebration of life of her life will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
