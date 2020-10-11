Marion Antoinette (Mitchell) Ott, 93, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Albert Earl Ott, was reunited with her husband in heaven on October 1, 2020. She was born in Kearny, NJ on September 1, 1927. Marion received a Nursing Degree from Presbyterian Hospital of Newark, NJ. While studying nursing she was also serving her country as a U.S. Cadet Nurse during World War II. After graduating she accepted a position as Assistant Night Supervisor of Presbyterian Hospital and its Recovery Room. At an adult summer camp Marion met the love of her life, Albert, and they were married in 1951. She had one request of her husband, that he always keep her laughing - and he did so for the 58 years they were together. Marion raised four children: Alyce, John, Allan and Brian. In 1971, the family moved to Connecticut, and as the children left home, Marion returned to nursing. She worked at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation and Avon Convalescent Home and retired in 1995 after 13 years of employment in the private practice of Dr. Brian Michaels. Her medical knowledge and nursing skills earned her the title of "Dr. Mom" to family and friends. A devout Catholic, Marion was a communicant of St Luke's Church in Ellington. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband, knitting, cooking and reading. She was a former member of the Simsbury Women's Club. She found delight in music and played the piano from an early age through later life. Marion is survived by her two children, Alyce Mayer of Ellington and John Ott of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren, Shannon Cox, Ethan Ott and Janna Marion Ott; four great-grandchildren, Tanner (her "Giggle Buddy"), Owen, Clara and Alida Marion; and a sister, Mary Nademin. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations in Marion's memory may be made to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Corps (41 Maple St, Ellington, CT 06029). Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
