Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion B. Brown


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion B. Brown Obituary
Marion B. Brown, 93, of Vernon, CT passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Randolph, Vermont at the home of her daughter. She was born on December 20, 1925 in Hanover, NH to G. Scott and Dorothy (Colby) Brown, and grew up in Rockville, CT, graduating from Rockville High School in 1944. It was there that she met her husband Milton Brown, and they were married on January 1, 1948. She was a registered nurse, graduating from the School of Nursing at Middlesex Memorial in Middletown, CT and worked for many years in the Vernon/Rockville area. Her passions included handwork of all sorts and working in her several gardens, and the UCONN Girls Basketball. She looked forward to getting together with her quilting friends every week. Her survivors include her devoted husband of nearly 72 years, Milt, and their daughters Judy and husband Vic Ruiz and Cindy and husband Ed Butler, and brother Scott Brown of Vernon. Her loving grandchildren include Cathy Wedel and husband Rick, Adam Wilson and wife Lauren, and Kelci Gibbard and husband Richard. She also has 9 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as her wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her grandsons Victor Michael and Keith David Ruiz, and her 3 sisters. Her family will welcome friends on Friday November 22 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Ladd, Turkington, and Carson Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., (Rte 83), Vernon, CT. Services will be celebrated on Saturday November 23 at 9:30 at the Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA/Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire at www.vnhcare.org. Online condolences can be left at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now