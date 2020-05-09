Marion Bevivino
1928 - 2020
Marion (Gillis) Bevivino, 92, of Bristol, widow of Andrew A. Bevivino, Sr., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol. Born on February 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Jarvis and Lillian (Cameron) Gillis. Marion was a Press Operator for New Departure for many years. After her retirement, she enjoyed trips to the casinos and spent a lot of her time entrenched in books. She also looked forward to cooking her Sunday pasta dinners for her family. Marion is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law Daryl J. Bevivino od Bristol, CT and Joseph G. and Marge Bevivino also of Bristol, CT; one sister Cindy Sirianni of Bristol, CT; five grandchildren Roxanne Bevivino, Kathleen Satalino and her husband Matthew, Stephanie Bevivino, Samantha Bevivino, and Carley Bevivino. Marion was predeceased by her son Andrew A. Bevivino, Jr., her brother Joseph E. Cameron, and her sisters Gertrude Vail and Theresa Labriola. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 14th at 11:00am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Those in attendance will be required to follow social distancing regulations as well as be wearing a mask or face covering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting their website at www.stjude.org/give Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message of upload their favorite picture of Marion by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
May 9, 2020
Love you always Grammy. I miss you so much
Roxanne
Grandchild
