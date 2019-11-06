Home

Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
Marion Champion


1931 - 2019
Marion Champion Obituary
Marion Howard Champion, daughter of the late Raymond and Edith (Stuart) Howard went home to be with the love of her life, Eugene "Champ" on Nov 3, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1931 in Rockville, CT. Marion was a lifetime resident of Somers, until she went to stay at Suffield House. She was raised on her father's potato farm, now home to Sonny's Place. She graduated from Rockville High School, then attended Baypath College. Marion was a long-time member of Somers Congregational Church and was dedicated to volunteering at the food pantry, Champs Place, which was named in honor of her husband who first ran the pantry. Both she and Champ were very active in the Somers Rotary Club. They were known for hosting some great parties at their home. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the UCONN women's basketball team She is survived by her son Scott Champion of Somers, also Barbara Champion of Enfield, her daughter Susan (Buck) Jandreau of Enfield. Her grandchildren Nathan (Megan) Champion of Somers, Todd Champion of Alabama, Ethan (Brittnay) Jandreau of Pennsyilvania, Lucas Jandreau of Enfield, Hannah and Hallie Benoit of Enfield. Her Great Grandchild Charlotte, Bennett, and Isaac Champion, Aiden Jandreau. Besides her parents and her husband Champ, she was predeceased by her sister Shirley, her brother Ellsworth (Red) and her daughter Shannon. Visitation hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Somers Funeral Home followed by burial at Old West Cemetery. Donations can be made to Champs place c/o Somers Congregational Church, PO Box 295, Somers, CT 06071. To leave online condolences, please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
