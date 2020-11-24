1/1
Marion D. Colella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion D. Colella, 99, of Windsor, New Hampshire, widow of Daniel J. Colella, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Windsor, NH. Marion was born in Hartford, CT. Prior to her move to New Hampshire, she lived in New Britain most of her life. She attended the New Britain Normal School and was a dispatcher for the CT State Police for over 35 years, retiring in 1987. Marion was a loving mother and grandmother with a huge heart. She cherished family holidays and family dinners and hosted them all. She loved spending time with her family and was happiest when in her kitchen cooking and baking. All were welcomed at her table. She was always there for her children, ready to help at a moment's notice. Throughout her residence in New Hampshire, she was very happy and received incredibly loving care and devotion by her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Jacques Turbyne. The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice Group in Concord, New Hampshire for their aid and assistance to Karen and Jacques. Surviving is a son, Daniel J. Colella Jr. of East Hampton; four daughters, Susan R. Colella of Portland; Cynthia C. Anderson of New Britain; Dolores M. Larson and her husband Ted of Harwinton; and Karen M. Turbyne and her husband Jacques of Windsor, NH. She also leaves 11 treasured grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Besides her husband Daniel she was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Nay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley Street, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required. The Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved