Marion D. Colella, 99, of Windsor, New Hampshire, widow of Daniel J. Colella, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Windsor, NH. Marion was born in Hartford, CT. Prior to her move to New Hampshire, she lived in New Britain most of her life. She attended the New Britain Normal School and was a dispatcher for the CT State Police for over 35 years, retiring in 1987. Marion was a loving mother and grandmother with a huge heart. She cherished family holidays and family dinners and hosted them all. She loved spending time with her family and was happiest when in her kitchen cooking and baking. All were welcomed at her table. She was always there for her children, ready to help at a moment's notice. Throughout her residence in New Hampshire, she was very happy and received incredibly loving care and devotion by her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Jacques Turbyne. The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice Group in Concord, New Hampshire for their aid and assistance to Karen and Jacques. Surviving is a son, Daniel J. Colella Jr. of East Hampton; four daughters, Susan R. Colella of Portland; Cynthia C. Anderson of New Britain; Dolores M. Larson and her husband Ted of Harwinton; and Karen M. Turbyne and her husband Jacques of Windsor, NH. She also leaves 11 treasured grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Besides her husband Daniel she was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Nay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley Street, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required. The Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com