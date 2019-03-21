Home

Marion "Babe" Erickson Obituary
Marion "Babe" Erickson, wife of the late Carl G. Erickson, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 103. She was a former longtime resident of Farmington and West Hartford. Born in Waterbury, Babe was the daughter of the late Vincent Budrevicius and Ursula (Verbyla) Unites. She is survived by her two daughters, Joy Erickson and Carol E. Fishman; and three grandchildren Ashley Erickson and her husband Jeff Roeser, Scott Fishman and his wife Mary, and Loren Seaman and her husband Hank. She is also survived by her brother, Charles "Bud" Urniezus of Waterbury; her great-grandchildren, Caroline, Lindsay, and Bryan Fishman, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Mort Fishman, her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Marie Urniezus, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walter and Muriel Erickson. Many thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Reservoir Health Care Center for the care they gave her.At her request, a private burial was held at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home had care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
