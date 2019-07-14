Home

Marion Gegetskas

Cookie, It's sad to walk the road alone, not side by side. But to us all, there comes a moment the way of life divides. You gave me many years of happiness, then came sorrow and tears. You left me with many loving memories I will forever treasure until we meet again. Your husband, lover and friend, Bobby Mom, With heavy hearts, we celebrate your life. Our grief ongoing, the emptiness never leaves. We remember your smile and quick wit with sadness and joy. Until we meet again, we love you, Mark, Debbie & Suzette
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
