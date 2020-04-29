Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
livestreamed
visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/TierneyFuneralHome/
Marion H. Pallein Obituary
Marion H. Pallein, 91, the wife of the late George Pallein, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Manchester Manor. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Anna (Blanc) Hahn and had lived in Manchester for many years. She is survived by her son Richard Meier and his wife Joanne of Manchester; her grandson Conrad Meier and his wife Klava of Ladies Island, SC; her brother Carl Hahn and his wife Debbie of Frogmore, SC; and several cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son William Meier. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the Manchester Manor Staff for all of the care and support they provided Marion. A graveside service will be livestreamed on Thursday, April 30th at 12:00 p.m. To view the service please visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/TierneyFuneralHome/ . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Garden 40 Pitkin Street, Manchester, CT 06040. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020
