Marion H. Richardson, 96, longtime resident of Glastonbury, died Saturday, March 23 with loving family by her side. Born March 14, 1923 in Suffield, she was the daughter of the late George and Jennie (Hathaway) Holloway. Marion was a member of the first class to graduate from Suffield High School, and was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Hartford for over 70 years. She worked diligently to help craft legislation allowing the establishment of town conservation commissions in Connecticut back in the 1960's, and helped lead the drive to establish the J.B.Williams land as a Glastonbury town park. She participated in Windsor's 350th Anniversary walk from Dorchester, MA to Windsor, CT in August – 1983 as her original relatives came from Windsor. An avid reader, bird-watcher and gardener, Marion most enjoyed the countless hours spent listening to her husband play the piano. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Edward; daughters Heidi Barter and Hollyanne Dustin; grandchildren Nicholas Barter, Chris Dustin and Kimi Dustin; nieces and nephews Mal and Brad Huntley, Steve and John Schmidt, George and Gaylord Sundt, Susan Gray, Sara Maxson, Debbie Downs, Karen Pepe, and Bob, James, David and Cameron Richardson. In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by a brother Frank, 8 sisters Mary, Lissa, Helen, Ada, Lillian, Isabelle, Laura and Louise and her brother-in-law, Robert Richardson, Jr. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 6, 11:00 am at the Unitarian Society of Hartford, 50 Bloomfield Avenue, Hartford. Burial will be private, and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made in Marion's name to the Connecticut Audubon Center, 1361 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033 or to Welles- Turner Memorial Library, 2407 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033. To leave condolences online, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019