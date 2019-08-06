Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Monica's Episcopal Church
3575 Main St
Hartford, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St James Episcopal Church Parish Hall
1018 Farmington Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
Marion Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Hanson


1923 - 2019
Marion Hanson Obituary
Marion Smith Hanson, 95, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, at home. She was born on Dec. 3, 1923 in Bridgeport CT, the eldest daughter of Abram and Clara Smith and raised in Winsted, CT. Marion was predeceased by her husband Llewellyn (Lew) E. Hanson. She is survived her son Philip and beloved feline "Blue." Also, she leaves a large extended family including Abram Smith of Los Angeles, CA, Dan Smith and his wife Loretta Neumann Smith of Washington, DC, Clarence Parks of Winsted, CT, Zemel Hanson of St Ann's Jamaica, Gretel Hardy of Mount Vernon, NY. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and relatives in Connecticut, New York, Washington DC, California and Jamaica. Marion attended Gilbert School in Winsted, and Weaver High School in Hartford. She later enrolled at Hampton College in Virginia and graduated from Lincoln School of Nursing in New York. She then earned a master's degree in psychiatry from the University of Connecticut. A lifelong advocate for education, Marion taught nursing at St Francis Hospital and worked for the Hartford School system as a health teacher and school nurse for many years before retirement. Marion Hanson was an active member of St. Monica's Episcopal Church serving on the vestry and several committees. She was also a member of Union of Black Episcopalians (UBE), the Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority and St. James Episcopal Church West Hartford ladies lunch group. She enjoyed Shakespeare, musical theater, Nate King Cole, Harry Belafonte, swimming, walking, flowers, reading and traveling to Maine, Jamaica and Washington, D.C. She also was a fan of UConn basketball coach Geno and the Ladies Huskies. Marion was an excellent cook who was known for her homemade banana bread and holiday treats. Her life and legacy will be celebrated with a wake at Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, on Friday August 9, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be at St Monica's Episcopal Church 3575 Main St, Hartford, on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10 AM. She will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, directly following the service. A repast will be held at St James Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 1018 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, Saturday August 10, 2019 1-5 pm following the burial. Donations can be sent to UBE Marion Hanson Scholarship Fund c/o Dorothy Jackson, 231 Ridgefield St. Hartford, CT 06112. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
Remember
