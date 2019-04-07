Home

Marion June Plagemann, 85, of New Britain, widow of Ernst Plagemann, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare.Born in New Britain, she was a long time New Britain resident. Marion was the Salutatorian of her graduating class at Southington High School. She was employed as a registered nurse at New Britain General Hospital and later at Smalley Elementary School, before retiring. Marion was an active member at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She was a former member of the church choir and the Luther League.Surviving are two sons, Eric Plagemann of Wallingford, and Ernie Plagemann of New Britain; a sister, Nancy Kowalski of Meriden and a brother, Bob Keene and his wife Donna of Southington; and a granddaughter, Serena Plagemann. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Janet Burtasket and by a brother, John Keene.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday evening from 5-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 295 Arch St., New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory of Marion with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
