Marion Jalbert Obituary
On Sunday, February 17, 2019, Marion (Constantine) Jalbert, 74, was called to eternal life at the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Hartford, CT on June 7, 1944, she was the daughter of the late George & Anna Constantine, she was a raised in the Elmwood section of West Hartford.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Stratton "Sonny" Constantine. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen Sebastiao and her husband Miguel of East Hampton, Michelle Jalbert and her fiancé Bill Windish of Marlborough, her brothers Charlie Constantine and his wife June of Pawcatuck, Durand "Richie" Constantine and his wife Dorie of Pawcatuck, six grandchildren, her heart and soul - Christopher Laurito, Jr., Robbie Sebastiao, Zac Sebastiao, Michael Sebastiao, Nicholas Stacey and Gage Stacey, and her adored feline companion, P-Mama. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Thursday, February 21, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, February 22 at 11:00 AM at Newington Memorial with committal services following at West Meadow Cemetery Chapel. To share a memory or words of comfort with Marion's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
