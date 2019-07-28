Home

Marion Thompson Kohn, widow of P. Corbin Kohn died July 22, 2019. She was the daughter of James and Catherine (Fuller) Thompson. She was born in Kansas City, MO. Most of her early life was spent living in Cuba, Venezuela, England and the U.S. She attended Bennington College, moved to West Hartford in 1947 and lived there until moving to Duncaster in Bloomfield in January of 1999. She was a long-time member of the Universalist Church of West Hartford, The Town and County Club and The Hartford Golf Club. She leaves a daughter, Katharine Keser, a son David F. Keser and a step-son George C. Kohn and his wife Jutta as well as seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her first husband, Floyd B. Keser, and grandson, Peter C. Kohn. In accordance with her wishes there will be no memorial service. Burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
