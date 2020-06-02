Marion O'Leary Kollias, 97, of Glastonbury, former long-time resident of Portland, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home the evening of May 30th. Marion is survived by and will be dearly missed by her beloved husband of 68 years, Paris Kollias, her two daughters, Diane (Kollias) Bascom, and her husband, Donald, and Marlene Kollias, of Portland, her son, Paul Kollias, of Tuftonboro, NH and her two grandchildren, Katie and Brian Bascom, who were the light of her life. She will also be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Marion was born in Worcester, MA, November 24, 1922, the fourth of nine children, to Dennis and Julia (Shea) O'Leary. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor (O'Leary) Aslanian of Worcester, MA, Lillian (O'Leary) Fontaine of Millbury, MA, Mary (O'Leary) Collins of Crystal City, VA, Margaret (O'Leary) Nootenboom of Springfield, VA, Catherine (O'Leary) Ritchie of Worcester, MA, Anne O'Leary of Worcester, MA, Jean O'Leary of Worcester, MA and her brother, Henry O'Leary, of San Diego, CA. Marion was educated in Worcester, MA before becoming a Certified Dental Assistant and working in Worcester for many years. She later became a Para-professional for the Middletown Board of Education; a job she thoroughly enjoyed working with the students. Marion was very actively involved in the Portland community. She was a founding member of the Brownstone Garden Club in 1963, which is now the Portland-River Valley Garden Club. She was also an active member of St. Mary's Ladies' Guild, the Sojourn Bears, a dedicated team who makes teddy bears for cancer patients, Portland's Senior Readers, the Town of Portland Conservation Commission and the Connecticut Valley Hospital Auxiliary. Marion was a devout Roman Catholic parishioner of Saint Mary's Church for the past 60 years, where she also coordinated an annual gift drive for veterans at the Connecticut Veterans Home and Hospital at Veterans' Day. Marion was a proud recipient of the Spirit of Portland award in 2010, in recognition of her many contributions to the community, where she was regarded as "an advocate for everyone, who performs many acts of quiet kindness". She was always known for helping others when she saw important things that needed to be done. Most importantly, Marion was intensely devoted to her family and friends. She leaves behind many who were touched by her warmth and generosity and will miss her laugh, her love and her compassion. The family will hold a private graveside service at the State of Connecticut Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 51 Freestone Avenue, Portland, CT 06480 or the Portland-River Valley Garden Club, c/o Kelle Young, 67 BlackBerry Ridge Road, Portland, CT 06480. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



