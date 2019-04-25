Marion Laura Davis, 80, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was born in Hartford, a daughter of the late Robert and Marion (Keith) Bates. She was a Quality Inspector for many years before her retirement. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she had served as Matron, Grand Representative and Grand Officer, she was also a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary as well as the Daughters of Scotia. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds and sewing. Best memories were enjoying life with family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband Franklin J. Davis, Jr., two sons Robert Long III and his wife Cindy of New Mexico and James Long and his partner Liz of Nevada, her daughter Raiann Long of Glastonbury, her stepson Franklin J. Davis and his wife Sandra of Glastonbury and her stepdaughter Sherry Carlson and her husband Donald of Old Saybrook, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Masonicare Hospice team for their unending support.A time of visitation will be held Saturday May 4, from 10AM-11AM at the Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT., followed by a service of remembrance at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial is private. For more information, to view Marion's Everlasting Memorial Tribute Movie or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary