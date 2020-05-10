Marion Morrissey
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Morrissey, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, loving wife of the late Joseph P. Morrissey Sr., passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Born on December 8, 1922 in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Cwikla. She resided in Lansdale for the last 50 years. Marion was a graduate of St. Augustine School and Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Connecticut. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph P. Morrissey Jr. and his wife Janet of Naples, Florida, Thomas J. Morrissey and his wife Lori of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Marion was loved by her four grandchildren: Kathlin M. Miller, Colleen M. Fitzgerald, Patrick J. Morrissey, Erin V. Morrissey; and her five great-grandchildren: Ben, Ted, Wade, Gus and Sam. In addition to her late husband and parents, Marion was predeceased by her son, William T. Morrissey; her two brothers: Joseph Cwikla, Theodore Cwikla; and her three sisters: Bertha Growski, Frances Ives, Elizabeth Vignati. Marion was a wonderful person deeply committed to her family, the Catholic Church, and the Democratic Party, in that order. She possessed the ability to continually inspire her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her unconditional love, personal attention and chocolate chip cookies. During the course of her full life, she experienced an idyllic childhood, a national economic depression, a world war, the advent of suburban living, weddings, baptisms, funerals and more. Her excitement for the joy of daily life never diminished. May we all do as well. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved