PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
Marion P. Naegelen Obituary
Marion P. Naegelen, 88, of Berlin, widow of Francis E. Naegelen, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winsted, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mildred (Cook) Pease. Marion was a former resident of Winsted, Avon, Unionville, and Bristol before moving to Berlin in 2014. She was formerly employed as a bank teller before retiring. Marion was a member of the First Congregational Church in Bristol and the Bristol Senior Center. Marion loved trips to the casino, square dancing, and shopping at Walmart. Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Nelson and her husband David, with whom she made her home in Berlin, Valorie DiTomaso, and Debora Naegelen; three sisters, Norma Harss, Gloria Topping and Carole Bardino; and four grandchildren, Heather Kolodziej, Christopher Kolodziej, Kurt Jusczcyk, and Tera Jusczcyk. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington, CT. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, CT. Please share a memory of Marion with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2019
