On June 1st Marion Pikul passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Seagate Nursing Center in Ellsworth ME. She is survived by her brother Bob in The Villages Florida, a nephew Robert Christian Pikul, in El Dorado Arkansas, a niece, Cathy Player, and her son Henry and another niece, Diane Forester and her two children, Ashley and Trevor, and her very loyal and loving friend, Betty Lou Sawyer in Maine . Marion was born in Hartford, where she attended SS Cyril & Methodius Polish grammar school, Bulkeley High School, and graduated from St. Joseph's College in West Hartford in 1948 with a major in French. She spoke three languages fluently: English, Polish and French. Immediately after her graduation from College she was employed by the State Department and went to Washington D.C. for a brief orientation and was posted for a short time in Koblenz, Germany. Shortly thereafter, she received two postings to The U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland where she served as an Administrative Secretary. After four years in Warsaw, she went to New York where she worked as an Editorial Researcher for Time magazine. She took an early retirement and bought a new home situated on the shore of Gouldsboro Bay in Korea, ME. She was subsequently joined by her mother, Frances. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave. Hartford, her cremains will be interred in the Pikul family plot in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, following the Mass . Marion attended St. Joseph's Church in Ellsworth Maine and a memorial Mass will be said for her on August 13. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary