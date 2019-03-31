Home

Marion Rose (Pugliese) Raiche, 87, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Hartford on July 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Tolisano) Pugliese. Marion was a lifelong resident of East Hartford and worked as a secretary for the State of Connecticut for many years. She enjoyed spending time at the Luna Club in Hartford, as well as the Pratt & Whitney Club. She also volunteered with the South End Seniors and enjoyed playing set back. Marion is survived by her beloved son, Eric J. Raiche and wife Joan of Newington; her sister, Rosemarie Simard of Vermont, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Bea Pugliese.Calling hours will be Tuesday (April 2) from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Edmund Campion Parish at St. Christopher Church, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Donations in Marion's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory of Marion with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
