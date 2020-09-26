Marion Vogt, 92, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Wallingford, she was the daughter of the late George John Vogt and Anna Marie (Haber) Vogt. Marion was a long time New Britain resident and was formerly employed at Fafnir Bearing Co. before retiring. She was a member of the Christian Science Church, New Britain Senior Center, the New Britain Music Club and was a member of Norden Lodge for over 50 years. Marion enjoyed her time volunteering by knitting for newborns at the Hospital of Central CT. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, George Vogt, Raymond Vogt and Ormond Vogt. She is survived by four nephews, William Vogt, George Vogt Jr., Robert Vogt, and Steven Vogt; and by a niece, Karen Mayfield. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 (today) at 1 PM at the South End Cemetery in Southington. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Marion with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
.