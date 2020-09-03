1/2
Marion Warzecha
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Hickey Warzecha, 89, beloved wife of the late Joseph [Hawk] Warzecha and cherished mother and grandmother, passed away August 21, 2020. Born in Smyrna Mills, Maine, to the late William and Florence Hickey she and her family moved to Middlefield, CT, in 1943. Middlefield was always home to Marion, even after moving to Middletown in 1968. She was the heart of her family. Her marriage of 63 years to the love of her life and her family were her proudest accomplishments; her joy was found in time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. As a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she always had time for advice, a hug, a visit, a favor or a recipe. At the age of 43, Marion graduated from the Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing. This was a huge accomplishment both personally and academically for her, as she still had young children at home and had not attended school in years. She was proud and passionate of her nursing career until her retirement from Elmcrest Psychiatric Hospital. Marion continued to be a life-long mentor to young nursing professionals and a role model for many, especially her daughters. Marion was a talented seamstress and created gowns to wool suits to upholstering furniture. She enjoyed sewing, reading, painting in watercolors, making porcelain dolls, teddy bears, crafts, bird watching, gardening and the outdoors; she ice skated into her 70s and enjoyed being in a pool, lake or ocean into her 80s. Feisty, independent, and stubborn no one had to guess what was on her mind. Marion had a natural curiosity and was continually learning. She was rarely intimidated by any new experience and became proficient with technology utilizing it until her death. She and her late husband loved time spent at the beach and after their retirement camped up the northeast as far as Nova Scotia, wintered in Florida, traveled to Poland, Germany, China, Korea, Alaska and enjoyed several Caribbean cruises. To quote Marion in her autobiography, "this has been a great life." With unwavering unconditional love and support, she leaves her loving family who question what life will be without her. Daughters, Alice and husband Michael Scholar, Beth Moncata, and Sally Warzecha; son, Mathew Warzecha and former son-in-law, Lou Moncata. Grandchildren Lisa, Ashlee, Tiffany, Alysia and Tessa Warzecha, LJ and Marissa Moncata, Kali and Abagail Dickinson and 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved sons, Joseph and William. She also leaves her sister, Deeny Marshall, and was predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Ray Zimmer, Lois and Rueben Thompson, Robert Marshall, and the family of her late husband. The family offers their heartfelt appreciation for the love, care, safety, friendship and companionship our mother received by the nurses, CNAs and staff at Laurel View at Pilgrim Manor, Covenant Living of Cromwell. A private internment service was held September 1 at the State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Marion's life will be held in 2021. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Interment
State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 2, 2020
May God bless and comfort the family
laura lagana
September 1, 2020
Sally, so sorry for the loss of your precious Mama. I am happy that she is able to be with the love of her life as they walk the fields of heaven together. Prayers to you and your family for healing
Sandra Gessaro
Friend
September 1, 2020
Sally,
I am so sorry for the passing of your mom. I know she was the glue to your family..
The days ahead will be hard for you and your siblings..
Please know I am praying for you all at this hard time , may you find comfort, happy memories and eventually peace in her passing.
I know she is smiling down from heaven, holding your dad’s hand ❤ ..
Remember when you see a Cardinal - it is her letting you know she is ok, thinking of you ~ always there to listen..
The Blue Jay is your dad and or your brothers’..
You will notice these birds more often now..
Big hugs and again my condolences to you and yours.

Love ❤,
Laura K Rocha
Laura Kelly Rocha
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved