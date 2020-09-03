Marion Hickey Warzecha, 89, beloved wife of the late Joseph [Hawk] Warzecha and cherished mother and grandmother, passed away August 21, 2020. Born in Smyrna Mills, Maine, to the late William and Florence Hickey she and her family moved to Middlefield, CT, in 1943. Middlefield was always home to Marion, even after moving to Middletown in 1968. She was the heart of her family. Her marriage of 63 years to the love of her life and her family were her proudest accomplishments; her joy was found in time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. As a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she always had time for advice, a hug, a visit, a favor or a recipe. At the age of 43, Marion graduated from the Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing. This was a huge accomplishment both personally and academically for her, as she still had young children at home and had not attended school in years. She was proud and passionate of her nursing career until her retirement from Elmcrest Psychiatric Hospital. Marion continued to be a life-long mentor to young nursing professionals and a role model for many, especially her daughters. Marion was a talented seamstress and created gowns to wool suits to upholstering furniture. She enjoyed sewing, reading, painting in watercolors, making porcelain dolls, teddy bears, crafts, bird watching, gardening and the outdoors; she ice skated into her 70s and enjoyed being in a pool, lake or ocean into her 80s. Feisty, independent, and stubborn no one had to guess what was on her mind. Marion had a natural curiosity and was continually learning. She was rarely intimidated by any new experience and became proficient with technology utilizing it until her death. She and her late husband loved time spent at the beach and after their retirement camped up the northeast as far as Nova Scotia, wintered in Florida, traveled to Poland, Germany, China, Korea, Alaska and enjoyed several Caribbean cruises. To quote Marion in her autobiography, "this has been a great life." With unwavering unconditional love and support, she leaves her loving family who question what life will be without her. Daughters, Alice and husband Michael Scholar, Beth Moncata, and Sally Warzecha; son, Mathew Warzecha and former son-in-law, Lou Moncata. Grandchildren Lisa, Ashlee, Tiffany, Alysia and Tessa Warzecha, LJ and Marissa Moncata, Kali and Abagail Dickinson and 6 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved sons, Joseph and William. She also leaves her sister, Deeny Marshall, and was predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Ray Zimmer, Lois and Rueben Thompson, Robert Marshall, and the family of her late husband. The family offers their heartfelt appreciation for the love, care, safety, friendship and companionship our mother received by the nurses, CNAs and staff at Laurel View at Pilgrim Manor, Covenant Living of Cromwell. A private internment service was held September 1 at the State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Marion's life will be held in 2021. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.