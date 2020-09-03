Sally,

I am so sorry for the passing of your mom. I know she was the glue to your family..

The days ahead will be hard for you and your siblings..

Please know I am praying for you all at this hard time , may you find comfort, happy memories and eventually peace in her passing.

I know she is smiling down from heaven, holding your dad’s hand ❤ ..

Remember when you see a Cardinal - it is her letting you know she is ok, thinking of you ~ always there to listen..

The Blue Jay is your dad and or your brothers’..

You will notice these birds more often now..

Big hugs and again my condolences to you and yours.



Love ❤,

Laura K Rocha

Laura Kelly Rocha

Friend