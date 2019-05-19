Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Marisa E. Vildozola, 37, of New Haven, formerly of South Windsor died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Marisa was born in Manchester, CT, on April 23, 1982, the daughter of Dr. Carlos Vildozola and Maureen (Kelleher) Engel. Marisa grew up in South Windsor and was a graduate of South Windsor High School with the Class of 2000. She went on to graduate from Manchester Community College. Marisa was a "free spirit" who had a great deal of compassion for others less fortunate. She was artistic and very creative. A kind, caring, loving and gentle soul, she will be dearly missed. Along with her father, Dr. Carlos Vildozola of Lima, Peru and her mother Maureen Engel and her husband Paul of New York she leaves her children, Gabriel, Hunter, and Serena; her brother, John Vildozola and his wife Dana of East Hampton, CT, and many other family members and friends. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 9 a.m., at the funeral home; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milestone Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center, Putnam, Connecticut. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
