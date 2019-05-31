Resources More Obituaries for Marita Pettersson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marita Pettersson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marita Svea (Widstrom) Pettersson, 84, of Old Saybrook, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her children, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after a rapid decline in health. She was born August 26th 1934 in Orebro, Sweden, the daughter of Eric Alfred and Svea Ottilia (Pettersson) Widstrom. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lennart K. Pettersson, on August 8, 1954. She is survived by her daughter Jeanette Tilley and her husband William of Southington, Connecticut, her son Jeffrey Pettersson and his wife Karen of Benbrook, Texas, her daughter Janice Pettersson of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; three grandchildren, JonEric Pettersson and his wife Adrienne, Nic Pettersson and his wife Natalie, and Danielle Pettersson; four great-grandsons, Owen and Noah, Graham and Wesley, and two great-granddaughters Mandy and Clara; her sister Yvonne Andersson and her husband Rune, and her brother Dennis Widstrom and his wife Paula; and many nieces and nephews and cousins in the U.S and in Sweden. She was predeceased by her beloved husband and her parents. Sweden was the land of Marita's birth and childhood, but America became the home of her heart after she immigrated to Connecticut in 1953, where she married Lennart and raised her family. Marita had a passion for connecting people with the God she loved to the very end of her life. She was a member of Gideon's Auxiliary Women for many years, an ardent supporter of ministry to the children of Kolkata, India, and a leader of ministry in her church community wherever she lived. God's love and compassion were hallmarks of her life, with prayer and music woven deeply into her life and ministry. Marita sang beautifully, raising praises to God with her soprano joy. To be part of her life was to know that you are loved. She shared the truth of God's Word, music that had meaning, and the beauty of God's creation, showing hospitality to neighbor, friend, family, and stranger alike. Her children rise up and called her blessed. There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 1st at 10 a.m. at Grace Church, 336 Main St, Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Old Saybrook at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 55, Old Mystic CT 06372 or (for India's children) The General Council of Assemblies of God, 1445 N. Booneville Ave, Springfield MO 65802-1894, account 600001-5060603. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries