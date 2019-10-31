Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
31 Biruta St.
Mariusz H. Jarosz Obituary
Mariusz H. Jarosz, 50, of Newington, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 10:00AM, followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., both in New Britain. There are no visiting hours. New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, is in charge of the arrangements. For the complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
