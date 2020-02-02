Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
Marjolaine Vincelette
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Marjolaine Vincelette Obituary
Marjolaine (Pilon) Vincelette, 86, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Frederick R. Vincelette, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Valleyfield, Quebec Canada, daughter of the late Lucien and Cecile (Dumouchel) Pilon and had lived in Hartford for many years. She was a long time communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church Hartford. She is survived by her son Glen Vincelette and his wife Lori, of Plainville, her 2 daughters; Claudia Forgue and her husband Bob, of Granby, and Geneva Desjean and her husband Luc of Valleyfield, Quebec Canada. Marge also leaves her 6 grandchildren: Craig and his wife Sara, Cameron and his partner Liz, Brendon, Kristen, Brian and Kyle and her 2 great grandchildren: CJ and Nolan. She was also predeceased by her brother Norbert Pilon. Nothing brought Marge greater joy than spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed baking and sharing treats with all. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield. Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Dillon Baxter on Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
