Marjorie A. Caldwell 82 died Thursday July 4, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home. Marjorie went to Hartford, CT schools, attended College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ, then graduated from St. Joseph College, West Hartford, CT in 1958, a member of Kappa Gamma Pi Honor Society. In 1961, she married Thomas J. Caldwell and lived in Wethersfield, CT most of her life. From 1970-1977, she taught 2nd and 4th grades at Corpus Christi School in Wethersfield. In 1986, she became an RN and retired in 2001. She joined the Order of the Franciscans of the Immaculate from Griswold, CT, taking her final vows in 2004. For years she was a daily communicant at Corpus Christi Church, Wethersfield and then at St. Joseph Church, Willimantic. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, music and reading; especially spiritual. When raising her children, she would take them on wonderful camping adventures and loved the outdoors. Through the years she would always be open to learning new things like square dancing, taking part in the bell choir, and even in her 70's she would learn how to quilt so that she could finish a project that her grandmother had begun years earlier. She was a teacher not only in the classroom, but to everyone that knew her. While an RN, she worked in a prison and would do all she could to encourage the prisoners to be healthy in body and spirit. She continued to remind them that God loved them and had a plan for their future. When her grandchildren were young, she home-schooled them and passionately taught the children about their Catholic religion. She leaves behind 3 sons, Thomas M. and his wife Patti, Robert J. and David P and wife Maura. Also a daughter Elizabeth and her husband, James Morgan. She leaves several grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Samuel, Lydia, Joseph, Ethan, James, Alec, Veronica and one great grandchild, Lexi. Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 - 6:00 Friday July 12, 2019 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St. Chestertown NY. Family and friends are invited over to Elizabeth and Jim's in Adirondack following the gathering. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Saturday July 13, 2019 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Chestertown. Burial will be at St. Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Haitian Health Foundation, Norwich, CT or Salesian Missions, New Rochelle, NY. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019