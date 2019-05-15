Marjorie (Marge) Joan Harris Bimonte, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. Marjorie was born in Hartford, CT on June 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Hubert E. Harris and Edith M. (Fitzgerald) Harris. She was the wife of the late Anthony Bimonte Sr.Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Anthony Bimonte Jr. of Manchester, and William Bimonte of South Windsor, grandson Stephen Bimonte of Manchester, friend Teresa Bimonte, sister Jody Koehler, brothers Robert, Eldred, Ricky (deceased) Harris, and many colleagues and friends from Manchester Manor. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing arts and crafts, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Marge hand made many gifts for friends and family through the years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Trolley Museum in East Windsor, CT as Mrs. Claus during the holiday season. Calling hours will be held on Friday. May 17th, 2019 from 1-3pm, with a brief prayer service at 2pm, at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Marge will be laid to rest alongside her mother to spend eternity together at Palisado Cemetery, Windsor, CT.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marjorie's name can be made to the , https://www.alz.org/ct or to a charity of your choosing. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019