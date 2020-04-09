|
Marjorie (Black) Croft, 74, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home. Born in Norwich, Connecticut, daughter of the late Clinton and Alice (Abrahamson) Black, she was a 1963 graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, ME and a 1969 graduate of Concord Hospital School of Nursing in Concord, NH as a registered nurse. Marjorie worked as a registered nurse for Kimberly Hall Nursing Home, Parkway Pavilion, and St. Joseph's Residence. She worked as a nurse for forty-five years, retiring in 2015. She lived in Enfield for forty-seven years. Her husband, David W. Croft died in 2016. She leaves her children, Mike Croft and his wife Kacie of Marysville, WA, Deborah Croft of Enfield, David Croft and his wife Amy of Salisbury, NH, Jeff Croft and his fiancee Dawn Wielock of Concord, NH, a brother, George Black of York, ME, six grandchildren, Cullen Croft, Camryn Croft, Cooper Croft, Bryan Croft, Joshua Croft, Zachary Croft, two great-grandchildren, Blake Croft, Mason Croft, a soon to be born great-grandchild and nephews and nieces. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Browne Memorial Chapels are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020