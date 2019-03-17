Marjorie Dunwoody Ellis, formerly of West Hartford, died on March 14, 2019 at McLean Home in Simsbury. She was born July 23, 1924 in Erie, PA, the daughter of Clarence and Ruth Wolfe. She was a 1946 graduate of Western Reserve University and received a Master of Education Degree from University of Hartford in 1971. She taught home economics and was teacher-supervisor of the Occupational Child Care Program at New Britain HS from 1971-1989. Earlier in life, she had been an advertising copywriter with the former Lindner Company of Cleveland, OH. Marjorie's proudest accomplishment was raising her 4 children following the untimely death of her first husband, Samuel Dunwoody. With God's grace, she dedicated her life to her children, providing them a home filled with unconditional love, faith, laughter and a philosophy that everything will work out. Later she was blessed with a second marriage to Edward Ellis of Berlin, CT. They shared many joyful years celebrating happy occasions with their large blended family. Marjorie would face her final challenge - dementia - with faith, dignity and strength. Despite failing memory she never lost her sense of humor or her great love for her children, who will miss her dearly. She is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Karen and James Bundy of Yarmouthport, MA, Anne and Robert Hunter of Henniker, NH and Sarah and Gary Emmons of Winchester, CT; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Roxanne Dunwoody of Vernon, CT; a stepson, Drew Ellis and his wife Judy; and a step daughter-in-law, Gerri Ellis of Williamsburg, VA. A stepson Edward Ellis Jr. and a grandson, Matthew Bundy, predeceased her. She is survived by 16 grandchildren, James Bundy, Susan Carpenter, Sarah McCarthy, Braden Hunter, Adam Hunter, Whitney Dodge, Simon Hunter, Amy Emmons, Robert Emmons, Samuel, Sumiko and Annaliese Dunwoody, Erin and Elizabeth Ellis and Dorothy and Andrew Ellis and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert W. Wolfe of Newport Beach, CA, a niece and 4 nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St., West Hartford on Monday, March 18th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 with the Rev. Douglas Aldrich officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary