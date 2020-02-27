Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
More Obituaries for Marjorie Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie E. Olson


1927 - 2020
Marjorie E. Olson Obituary
Marjorie E. (Smith) Olson, 93, of Birch Knoll Rd., Collinsville, widow of Roy H. Olson, died Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) on her Birthday. Born in 1927 in Torrington, she was the daughter of the late Randolph and Edith Smith of Harwinton. Marjorie and her husband were longtime residents of Collinsville. Marjorie graduated Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed a long career as an RN. She was well known for her sewing skills and her baking abilities. Marjorie was also quite a good athlete and enjoyed both golf and tennis. She is survived by her 2 sons, David R. Olson of Mims, Fl. and Paul D. Olson and his wife Nancy of Granby, as well as her brother Donald Smith and his wife Doris of Harwinton. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday (Feb. 29) in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Farmington Valley Visiting Nursing Association, 8 Old Mills Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070 or Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2020
