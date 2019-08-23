Hartford Courant Obituaries
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Marjorie E. Weber


1924 - 2019
Marjorie E. Weber, 95, of Granby, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on February 10, 1924, the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Helm) Nyack. Marjorie was raised in Hartford attended local schools and was a graduate of Buckley High School. She went on to have a successful career as a supervisor at CIGNA Insurance company, she retired in the 1980's. Marjorie was a member of Copper Hill United Methodist Church in East Granby. She was an avid golfer, bowler and loved to travel, especially on bus trips to New York. However, Marjorie's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by nieces; Barbara T. Pellett of East Hartford, Nancy Pellett of Newington, her nephew: David Pellett of Portland, CT, her great-nephew: Erik Pellett of East Hartford, her great-nieces: Quinn Eurich of Wethersfield and Cynthia Stone of Exeter, NH and her close friend Nicole Collins of West Suffield. Besides her husband Charles Weber, she was predeceased by her sister; Ethel Pellett, her nephews; Charles Pellett, Earl Pellett, Ernie Pellett and Bobby Pellett. A visitation will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the Copper Hill United Methodist Church, 27 Copper Hill Road, East Granby, CT 06026. For directions or to leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2019
